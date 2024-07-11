Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 387 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,216,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after buying an additional 1,609,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,225,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,893 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,594,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,915 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,366,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 10,930,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,039,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.