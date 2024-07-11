Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 523,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

