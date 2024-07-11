Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 191.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 231,697 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXG traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

