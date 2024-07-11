Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 136 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 89.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.89. 214,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

