Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6,610.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.58. 214,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,706. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.27. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

