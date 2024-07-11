Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 300 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,305,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 646.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.36. 122,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

