Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 201 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $5,091,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average of $149.51. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

