Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 794 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.15. 173,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

