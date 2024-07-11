Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 334 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAT. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.38. 155,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

