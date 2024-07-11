Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 163 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 198.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $205,529,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.30. 206,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,395. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

