Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.60. 166,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.