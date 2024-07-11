Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1,576.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Etsy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.91. 728,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,443. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. JMP Securities cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.