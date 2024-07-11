Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after buying an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.48. 653,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,012. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.11. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

