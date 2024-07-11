Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CME traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.81. 1,063,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,790. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.71. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.11 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

