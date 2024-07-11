Larson Financial Group LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

