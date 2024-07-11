Larson Financial Group LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 209.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,361,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 72,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.55. 472,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,321. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.19. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $143.73.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

