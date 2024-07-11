Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $350.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,368. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

