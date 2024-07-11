Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 45 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 214.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $23.86 on Thursday, reaching $799.82. 96,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,972. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $759.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.38.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

