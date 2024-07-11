Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 848.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $402.30. 141,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

