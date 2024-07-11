L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.51

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $228.51 and last traded at $228.12, with a volume of 25075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $5,561,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.