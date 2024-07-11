KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get KT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KT

KT Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.32. 215,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. KT has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that KT will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of KT by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 1,292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KT by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.