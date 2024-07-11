KNOT Offshore Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 63.2% per year over the last three years. KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $267.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.75.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

