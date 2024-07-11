KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

KIO stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

