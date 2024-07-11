Kistos (LON:KIST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $128.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.67), with a volume of 143394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.96) price objective on shares of Kistos in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £107.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -860.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.23.

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

