Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,550 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,004,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,807,000 after purchasing an additional 169,867 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,035,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,539,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

