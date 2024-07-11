KeyCorp Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $180.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,239,590 shares of company stock worth $379,683,185. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

