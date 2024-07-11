Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $15.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Navient has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Navient by 23.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

