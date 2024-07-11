Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims BILL (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BILL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Get BILL alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $50.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. BILL has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BILL by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.