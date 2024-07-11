Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $56.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

Get Comerica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Comerica Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Comerica by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Comerica by 2,723.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.