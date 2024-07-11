Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.
Karooooo Stock Performance
Shares of KARO traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 6,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.54 million. Research analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
