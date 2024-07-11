Junex (CVE:JNX) Trading Down 2.4%

Junex Inc. (CVE:JNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 15,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 85,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Junex Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.
Junex Company Profile
Junex Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration company in Québec. It holds exploration permits on approximately 1.9 million acres of land located in the Appalachian basin in the province of Québec. The company's principal property is the Galt project, which covers an area of 16,645 acres located to the west of Gaspé Peninsula.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Junex
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Junex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Junex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.