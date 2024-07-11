JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,966. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.