JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $13.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.92 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 650,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 594,945 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

