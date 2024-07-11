JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $239.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.13.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.25. The company had a trading volume of 475,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.42 and a 200 day moving average of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

