JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $268.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $261.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.20.

LPLA stock traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.22. 721,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,689. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.53.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

