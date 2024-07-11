JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $205.38 and last traded at $207.13. 2,122,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,152,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

The stock has a market cap of $595.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average is $188.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

