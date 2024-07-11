JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $65.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.19. 57,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.