JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Price Target to $30.00

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EWTX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $69,626.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,252.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495 in the last three months. 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $274,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

