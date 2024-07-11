John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHML. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,190. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

