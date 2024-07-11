Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,363.38 or 0.99991292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00070304 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154024 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

