Jet Protocol (JET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $589.92

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154046 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

