Jefferies Financial Group Trims Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price to $96.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $112.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $9,085,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.