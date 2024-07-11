Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT)

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.97) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.36) to GBX 259 ($3.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

LON BPT opened at GBX 245 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,692.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. Bridgepoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.60 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 249.56.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

