Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $150.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.63.

IBKR opened at $124.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.42. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

