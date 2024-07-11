Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAYGet Free Report) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 15,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 27,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

