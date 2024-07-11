J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Claire Spofford Sells 10,000 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,483.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J.Jill Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE JILL traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. 379,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,143. The firm has a market cap of $393.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. Analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JILL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

