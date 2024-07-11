ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.89

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 7883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

ITV Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

