IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for IsoEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on IsoEnergy from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.67.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

CVE:ISO opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.10. The company has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. IsoEnergy has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$5.40.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

