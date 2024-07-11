iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 562,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the previous session’s volume of 103,050 shares.The stock last traded at $88.33 and had previously closed at $88.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,792,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

