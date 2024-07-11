iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Shares Down 0%

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.44 and last traded at $48.50. Approximately 1,340 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.